Pakistani workers shift to UAE as migration surges 320pc

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A significant shift in employment trends in the Middle East has been observed, with a sharp increase in the number of Pakistanis heading to the United Arab Emirates.

According to official data, 9,533 Pakistanis traveled to the UAE in March 2026, marking a 320 percent increase compared to 2,271 individuals in the same month last year.

The data further shows that 14,035 Pakistanis went to the UAE in February 2026, reflecting a 692 percent rise, while January also recorded a 505 percent increase.

Overall, during the first three months of 2026, the number of Pakistanis moving to the UAE surged by more than 1500 percent.

In contrast, the number of Pakistanis traveling to Saudi Arabia declined by 57 percent overall. Despite this drop, more than 57,500 Pakistanis went to Saudi Arabia during the three-month period, with 23,366 individuals traveling in March alone.

Additionally, the number of Pakistanis going to Qatar increased by 110 percent, with 17,687 individuals moving there in the first quarter of the year, although a slight decline was noted in March.

Similarly, migration to Kuwait also rose, with 184 Pakistanis traveling there in three months compared to 41 during the same period last year.

Experts say this trend reflects changing economic conditions and job opportunities in Gulf countries, prompting Pakistani workers to explore new destinations for employment.