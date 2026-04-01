Sindh signs landmark deal to launch electric taxi service

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government has taken a major step to promote modern transport and technology by signing a key agreement for the Electric Vehicle (EV) taxi project.

Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon signed the agreement with Sindh Bank, Sindh Development Fund (SDF), and the Sindh Mass Transit Authority, aiming to encourage environmentally friendly transport across the province.

Under the agreement, an EV taxi service will be introduced in Sindh, which is expected to improve urban transportation while also creating new employment opportunities.

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Addressing the ceremony, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government is fulfilling its promises made to the youth and is committed to providing job opportunities to young people in the province.

He further said that several transport initiatives have been introduced in Sindh that have gained attention from many countries around the world. These include the Pink Bus Service for women, ensuring safe travel, while the launch of EV buses was also described as a unique initiative at the global level.