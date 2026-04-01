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Gas supply disrupted across Balochistan after pipeline blast

Gas supply disrupted across Balochistan after pipeline blast
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Summary Gas supply disrupted across Balochistan after pipeline blast in Akhtarabad, affecting multiple districts as repair work continues and alternative supply arranged.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - A major gas pipeline explosion in Akhtarabad has disrupted gas supply to multiple regions across Balochistan and other parts of the country.

According to Sui Southern Gas Company, the blast targeted an 18-inch diameter gas pipeline, causing suspension of supply for more than 47 hours in several areas.

Gas supply has been severely affected in districts including Mastung, Kalat, Pishin, Kuchlak, and Ziarat. In Quetta, areas such as Hazara Town, Hazar Ganji, Khrotabad, Pashtoon Bagh, Khezi, and Nohsar are also facing outages.

Repair work on the damaged pipeline has begun, while authorities are providing limited gas supply to Quetta and nearby areas through an alternative pipeline.

 

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Gas Tariffs Gas Crisis Balochistan Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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