Sohail Ashraf posted Islamabad chief commissioner

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government has transferred and posted Sohail Ashraf as new Chief Commissioner Islamabad, replacing Mohammad Ali Randhawa, who also served as the Capital Development Authority Chairman.

According to notification, Lieutenant (Retd) Sohail Ashraf, a Grade-20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, was previously serving under the Punjab government. The Establishment Division has issued a formal notification of his posting.

Ashraf has earlier served as Secretary Communication and Works Punjab and has also held key administrative positions as Deputy Commissioner in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and DG PDMA, DG Industries etc.