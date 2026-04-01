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Pakistanis continue return from Iran as border crossings remain active

Pakistanis continue return from Iran as border crossings remain active
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Summary Over 6,800 Pakistanis return from Iran via Taftan and Gabd Rimdan borders amid ongoing regional tensions after Iran-Israel conflict.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The repatriation of Pakistani nationals from Iran continues for the 33rd consecutive day following the recent conflict with Israel, with more arriving through key border points.

According to officials, 40 individuals returned to Pakistan today via the Gabd Rimdan border crossing, bringing the total number of arrivals through this route to 2,755.

Meanwhile, the Taftan border crossing has seen 4,077 people return over the past 33 days. Since February 28, a combined total of 6,832 have re-entered Pakistan through both crossings.

Authorities stated that those returning include seamen, pilgrims, laborers, students, businesspersons, and Pakistani residents living in Iran.

 

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Iran-US-Israel war Iran Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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