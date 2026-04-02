PM reaffirms commitment to extend full support to persons affected by autism

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting the rights, education and social inclusion of persons with autism, as the country joined the international community in observing World Autism Awareness Day under this year’s theme “Autism and Humanity: Every Life Has Value.”

The prime minister said Pakistan stood united with the global community in extending full support to individuals affected by autism and in raising awareness about their needs and potential. He noted that the United Nations observes April 2 each year to highlight the importance of awareness, equal opportunities and social inclusion for people with autism, a Prime Minsiter’s Office news release said.

The prime minister emphasized that every individual is unique and the diversity within society is its true strength. He described autism as a neurodevelopmental condition that can affect communication, language and social interaction, stressing that individuals on the autism spectrum deserve understanding, acceptance and equal opportunities to participate fully in society.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said providing appropriate care, education and training to children with special needs was among the government’s top priorities, adding that efforts were underway to enhance their capabilities through the use of all available resources. He highlighted the urgent need to establish modern educational and training centers equipped with advanced facilities across the country so that persons with autism and other developmental challenges do not feel isolated.

In this regard, the prime minister recalled that the federal government laid the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Center of Excellence for Autism in December 2025, which is expected to be completed within a year. He also acknowledged that provincial governments were taking steps for early diagnosis, improved care, education, training and skills development of persons affected by autism.

He emphasized that supporting children with special abilities and ensuring their mental, physical and educational development was a collective responsibility of society. Alongside government efforts, he said, the role of private institutions and civil society remained vital in promoting social inclusion and creating a supportive environment for persons with autism.

The prime minister also paid tribute to parents, teachers and caregivers of children with special needs, appreciating their dedication and compassion in serving humanity with sincerity and commitment.

