Three killed as tractor trolley hit motorcycle in Ghotki

GHOTKI (Dunya News) – At least three persons were killed and one other was wounded in a tragic road accident in Ghotki, a city in northern Sindh, on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Dharki area of Ghotki, where a rashly driven tractor trolley hit a motorcycle, killing three person on the spot while another person sustained injuries.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Police have also started an investigation.

Road accidents are quite common in Pakistan, making it one of the hazardous countries. Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

