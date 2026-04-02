President, PM laud security forces for eliminating 13 terrorists in KP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to the security forces for successful operations against Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in the Khyber and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which 13 terrorists were killed.

In separate statements, the president and the prime minister expressed their unwavering resolve to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.

President Zardari stated that operations against terrorists, backed by external elements, must continue to ensure national security and the protection of citizens.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the security forces were standing like an iron wall against terrorism to safeguard the country.

