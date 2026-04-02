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House fire kills two minor children in Lahore

House fire kills two minor children in Lahore
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Summary Rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. The deceased were identified as five-year-old Saad and three-year-old Aliza.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - At least two children were killed inferno at a house in Lahore on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the tragic incident took place in DHA-Phase 5 area of Lahore where fire broke out in a servant quarter of a house which killed a minor boy and a minor girl aged between three and five years.

Rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. The deceased were identified as five-year-old Saad and three-year-old Aliza.

A heavy contingent of police also arrived at the site and started investigation.
 

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