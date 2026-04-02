Security forces kill eight terrorists along Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed eight terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij after their movement was detected along Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan.

ISPR said the troops effectively engaged this group of khwarij on 1 April 2026. As a result of precise and skillful engagement, all were eliminated.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed terrorists.

“The engagement once again substantiate our repeated stance regarding abject failure of Afghan Taliban regime to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

Afghan Taliban Regime must fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by khwarij and involvement of its citizens in terrorism inside Pakistan,” read the statement.

It added that the security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area.

ISPR vowed that relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

