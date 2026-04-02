Urgent need for ceasefire as diplomacy remains only way forward: FO

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned that escalating regional tensions pose serious risks and stressed the need for an immediate and sustainable resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

During a press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said Pakistan has been actively engaging with global partners to promote peace, with the prime minister and deputy prime minister holding contacts with counterparts from various countries. Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey also visited Pakistan as part of diplomatic efforts.

He highlighted a recent four-nation consultation where participants discussed ways to end the conflict swiftly and permanently, expressing concern over the humanitarian and economic fallout affecting not just the region but the wider world.

He added that all sides agreed on the need to reduce tensions, prevent military escalation, and create conditions conducive to negotiations, reiterating that diplomacy remains the only viable path to resolving disputes.

Referring to recent engagements, the spokesperson said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held important talks during his visit to China at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Both sides discussed regional and global developments and jointly proposed a five-point peace plan.

The plan includes calls for an immediate ceasefire, preventing further escalation, ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian aid, respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolving disputes through dialogue. It also stresses the protection of civilians and adherence to international humanitarian law, along with reaffirming the principles of the United Nations Charter.

The spokesperson noted that safeguarding navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is a key element of the plan, ensuring the safety of vessels, crews, and trade routes.

He further said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has intensified diplomatic outreach, holding telephonic conversations with global leaders, including Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and other international figures, to push for de-escalation.

According to the FO, Pakistan’s peace efforts are receiving strong international support, including backing from the United Nations and countries such as Qatar and Indonesia, as Islamabad continues to play an active diplomatic role in promoting regional stability.

