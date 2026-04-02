CM Punjab reviews major health projects, reaffirms free treatment initiative

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting to review four major healthcare projects, highlighting the government’s commitment to providing free medical treatment across the province.

During the meeting, it was shared that under the children’s heart surgery programme, 16,625 children have been registered, with over 11,000 successful surgeries completed. In public hospitals across Punjab, 7,664 cardiac surgeries and related procedures have been carried out for children.

Officials also informed the meeting that private hospitals have been included in the initiative, where 3,802 underprivileged children received treatment at government expense.

Under the CM Special Transplant Programme, 2,001 patients have been registered, with 1,574 successful transplants completed so far. This includes 255 liver transplants provided completely free of cost, with the Punjab government spending approximately Rs6.5 million on each procedure.

The programme has also facilitated 799 kidney transplants, 460 cochlear implants, 32 corneal transplants, and 28 bone marrow transplants — all free of charge.

Regarding the dialysis programme, 38,125 patients have been registered, with over 1.5 million dialysis procedures conducted to date.

Maryam Nawaz stated that the government is committed to providing the best healthcare facilities to all citizens, emphasizing that both rich and poor children deserve equal care and attention.

