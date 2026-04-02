Centre urges provinces to share fuel subsidy burden

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the potential energy crisis amid ongoing regional tensions.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chief ministers of all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan, and members of the federal cabinet.

During the meeting, participants discussed the possible impact of the situation on petroleum supplies and were briefed on proposed austerity and energy-saving measures.

According to sources, key matters related to petroleum prices were also considered. The federal government urged provinces to share the burden of subsidies on petroleum products, while the option of passing the full impact of price increases on to consumers was also reviewed.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan is actively working to stop the war, adding that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Asim Munir are playing key roles in diplomatic and strategic efforts to de-escalate the situation

At the meeting, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed participants on his recent visit to China and updated them on Pakistan’s mediation efforts regarding potential talks between Iran and the United States.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at the Prime Minister’s House along with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and held a meeting with the prime minister.

