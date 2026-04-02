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Pakistan warns against Indian fake news targeting diplomacy

Pakistan warns against Indian fake news targeting diplomacy
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Summary Pakistan warns of Indian fake news targeting its diplomacy, urges public vigilance after misattributed Iranian statement sparks clarification from Tehran.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan has warned that a wave of fake news originating from India is targeting Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, particularly in the context of the ongoing tensions involving Iran and the United States.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi stated that fabricated reports are being circulated both within India and internationally to misrepresent Pakistan’s diplomatic stance. He described those spreading such misinformation as “certified liars” attempting to mislead the public.

The spokesperson added that a statement falsely attributed to Iran’s Foreign Ministry was also misrepresented, prompting an official clarification from Ministry of Foreign Affairs Iran.

The Foreign Office urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling for misleading narratives, emphasizing the need to verify information before sharing it.


 

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