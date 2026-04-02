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Peshawar issues flood alert amid rains

Peshawar issues flood alert amid rains
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Summary PDMA issues flood alert in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid expected rains, warning of river overflows, flash floods, and urging preparedness measures.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued a flood alert across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to expected heavy rains from April 2 to 4, warning of possible flood situations in multiple districts.

According to the authority, there is a high risk of flooding at Nowshera along the Kabul River, with adjoining streams and tributaries also likely to overflow. District administrations have been directed to remain on high alert.

The alert further predicts flash flooding in Kohat Toi, Kurram River, and Gomal River. Special instructions have been issued to deputy commissioners of Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand, Bannu, Kohat, Kurram, and Dera Ismail Khan.

Authorities have been directed to identify low-lying and vulnerable areas and ensure timely evacuation if required. Residents have been advised to avoid visiting rivers and streams for recreational purposes and to stay away from potentially dangerous zones.

The PDMA has also instructed local administrations to keep the public and tourists informed about weather conditions and guide them toward safer locations. Emergency services, including Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence, have been placed on high alert, with staff and machinery ready for any emergency response.

Additionally, livestock owners have been advised to move their animals to safer areas, while traffic movement may be restricted in sensitive regions. Authorities have emphasized ensuring timely relief and medical assistance to affected populations and maintaining continuous monitoring of rivers and streams, with updates to be provided every six hours.

 

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Natural Disaster Pakistan

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