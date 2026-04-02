Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Nawabzada Jamil Akbar Bugti passes away in Karachi

Nawabzada Jamil Akbar Bugti passes away in Karachi
Updated on

Summary Nawabzada Jamil Akbar Bugti, son of former Balochistan governor, dies of heart attack in Karachi; funeral details pending family consultation.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Nawabzada Jamil Akbar Bugti, son of former Governor Balochistan Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, passed away in Karachi on Thursday due to a heart attack.

A spokesperson for Bugti House confirmed the news, stating that funeral arrangements and the final date for the prayers will be announced after consultations with family members.

The late Nawabzada Jamil Akbar Bugti was a prominent member of the Bugti family, known for their political legacy in Balochistan. Tributes are expected to be paid by political leaders and family members in the coming days.

 

Browse Topics
Balochistan Pakistan Pakistan Politics

Related News

Peshawar issues flood alert amid rains
Islamabad introduces four-day school week
Heavy rainfall causes flooding and traffic chaos in Karachi
Pakistan warns against Indian fake news targeting diplomacy
Featured

Russia says US should abandon 'language of ultimatums' on Iran

Greek Orthodox Patriarch leads Palm Sunday ceremony in empty Jerusalem Old City

Iran says several 'enemy aircraft, including C-130' destroyed during US pilot rescue mission

PM Shehbaz vows relief for public, reviews fuel reserves and subsidy measures

US intelligence warns Iran unlikely to ease Hormuz Strait chokehold soon