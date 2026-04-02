Nawabzada Jamil Akbar Bugti passes away in Karachi

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Nawabzada Jamil Akbar Bugti, son of former Governor Balochistan Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, passed away in Karachi on Thursday due to a heart attack.

A spokesperson for Bugti House confirmed the news, stating that funeral arrangements and the final date for the prayers will be announced after consultations with family members.

The late Nawabzada Jamil Akbar Bugti was a prominent member of the Bugti family, known for their political legacy in Balochistan. Tributes are expected to be paid by political leaders and family members in the coming days.