Five killed in rain-related incidents as strong winds lash Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least five people lost their lives and three children were injured in separate incidents caused by heavy rain and strong winds in Karachi on Thursday.

According to reports, a rickshaw driver, identified as Irshad, was killed when a house wall collapsed onto his vehicle near Bismillah Hotel in the Old Golimar area. In a separate incident in Orangi Town, three children were injured after a wall fell near a local hotel.

The injured children were identified as 13-year-old Qasim, 14-year-old Ameer Muawiya and 7-year-old Rehman.

Multiple fatalities were also reported due to electrocution in different parts of the city. In PIB Colony, a man named Abdul Wali died after receiving an electric shock near a hotel. Another incident in New Karachi’s Hassan Brohi Goth claimed the life of 23-year-old Sartaj while he was working at home.

Additionally, an unidentified man was electrocuted near MA Jinnah Road, while another victim, Shahabuddin, died after suffering an electric shock in Ahsanabad near the Super Highway.

Authorities have urged residents to exercise extreme caution during adverse weather conditions, particularly around weak structures and exposed electrical installations.