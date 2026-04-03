Two killed as motorcycle collides with van in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least two people were killed when a motorcycle collided head-on with a van due to over-speeding in Lahore on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Gajju Matha Sabzi Mandi area in Kahna where a speeding motorcycle collided with a van, killing a woman and her son on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to police, the deceased were identified as 12-year-old Zamam and 35-year-old Naseem Bibi.

