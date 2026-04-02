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Pakistan, China hold 10th consular consultative meeting

Pakistan, China hold 10th consular consultative meeting
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Summary Pakistan and China held 10th consular meeting, strengthening cooperation, reviewing visa, immigration issues, and ensuring citizen facilitation and protection.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The tenth round of the Pakistan-China Consular Consultative Meeting was held to strengthen bilateral consular cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan spokesperson, the Pakistani delegation was led by DG China, Tariq Wazir, while the Chinese delegation was headed by Mr Long Zhao.

Both sides reviewed all aspects of consular affairs in detail and expressed satisfaction over the continuous development of Pak-China people-to-people relations. The delegations reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing consular cooperation and ensuring facilitation and protection for citizens of both countries.

The discussions also focused on visa policies, immigration matters, and the overall welfare of citizens.

 

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Foreign office China Pakistan International Pakistan Politics

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