Canadian High Commissioner calls on Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan, Tarik Ali Khan Thursday called on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at Parliament House.

During the meeting, the matters of mutual interest were discussed, with a particular focus on further enhancing bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors.

Both sides agreed to strengthen collaboration in areas of shared priority, including trade, investment, education and capacity building.

Welcoming the High Commissioner, Ayaz Sadiq underscored that Pakistan attaches great importance to its longstanding relations with Canada.

He emphasized the need to further promote parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and highlighted the vast potential for expanding trade and economic partnerships.

Ayaz Sadiq also stressed the importance of enhancing people-to-people contacts to deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the two nations.

He said that Pakistan’s Parliament holds the distinction of being the world’s first Green Parliament and highlighted the country’s significant investment opportunities, particularly in the agriculture and mining sectors.

The High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in promoting democratic values and strengthening institutional development.

He reiterated Canada’s keen interest in expanding cooperation with Pakistan in key areas such as education, investment and capacity building.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Canada relations and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close engagement at all levels to further strengthen bilateral ties.

