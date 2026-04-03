Pakistan trying to stop US-Iran war: Tahir Ashrafi

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - Chairman Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said that Pakistan is trying to stop the war between Iran and the United States.

Addressing the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Seminar in Gujranwala, he said that Pakistan will succeed in halting this war, and expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries for showing patience and restraint.

Tahir Ashrafi further said that Afghanistan is Pakistan’s neighbouring country, and there is only one demand -- that Afghan soil should not be used against on terrorist attacks on Pakistan.

He further said that Pakistan is a peace loving country and wants to establish peace and stability in the region. He said that foreign ministers of several Muslim countries visited Pakistan recently to promote peace and find ways to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East following heightened conflicts involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

He emphasized that collective effort, national unity, and shared responsibility are crucial for the country's progress, dignity and stability.

