Punjab cuts transport fare hike to 25pc after talks

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab Transport Department has withdrawn the self-imposed 60 to 65 percent fare increase by transporters after successful negotiations between authorities and transport operators.

A new fare list has been issued, introducing a 25 percent increase in fares for routes from Lahore to other cities.

All bus terminals in Lahore have been directed to immediately display the updated fare lists.

According to the revised fares, the Lahore to Rawalpindi route now costs Rs 3100 for executive class (previously Rs 2480), Rs 4600 for economy (from Rs 3680), and Rs 4750 for first class (from Rs 3800).

For Lahore to Peshawar, executive fare has increased from Rs 3150 to Rs 3950, while economy has risen from Rs 4300 to Rs 5400.

On the Lahore to Sargodha route, executive fares have gone up from Rs 1270 to Rs 1600 and economy from Rs 1750 to Rs 2200.

Similarly, Lahore to Faisalabad fares increased from Rs 1270 to Rs 1600 for executive and Rs 1700 to Rs 2150 for economy.

Fares from Lahore to Sialkot/Daska have risen from Rs 1150 to Rs 1450 for executive class.

Lahore to Multan now costs Rs 2750 for executive (previously Rs 2200) and Rs 3500 for economy (from Rs 2800).

Lahore to Bahawalpur fares stand at Rs 3200 for executive and Rs 4600 for economy.

For Lahore to Ahmadpur, executive fares increased from Rs 2760 to Rs 3450 and economy from Rs 3750 to Rs 4700.

Lahore to Swat (Mingora) fares are now Rs 4050 for executive and Rs 5700 for economy. Lahore to Murree fares have increased to Rs 4150 for executive and Rs 5450 for economy.

Lahore to Taunsa fares now stand at Rs 3700 for executive and Rs 4700 for economy. Lahore to Quetta fares have reached Rs 5600 for executive, Rs 7200 for economy, and Rs 8700 for first class.

For long-distance routes, Lahore to Karachi fares have increased to Rs 9650 for executive, Rs 12300 for economy, and Rs 13700 for first class. Lahore to Hyderabad fares are now Rs 9350 for executive, Rs 12000 for economy, and Rs 13700 for first class.

Meanwhile, Lahore to Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad fares have risen to Rs 4100 for executive, Rs 5900 for economy, and Rs 7000 for first class.