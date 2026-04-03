Govt's surplus power package boosts industrial growth, saves Rs20bn in three months

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government’s Surplus Power Package has significantly boosted electricity consumption in the industrial and agricultural sectors, with an additional 2,164 gigawatt-hours (GWh) consumed during the first three months of its launch, resulting in financial savings of over Rs20 billion.

Under the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif special initiative to provide relief and support to the country’s industry and agriculture sector the surplus electricity package was introduced with lowest rate of Rs.22.98 per unit on incremental usage.

This accounts for 23% of all units sold to these sectors during this period, proving that the package has successfully triggered a strong growth in energy demand, said a press release.

Industries alone have saved a total of Rs19.6 billion, while agricultural consumers saved Rs1.14 billion, bringing cumulative financial relief to 20.83 billion.

Among industrial categories, B3 consumers saved the most at Rs8.76 billion, followed by B2 at Rs5.34 billion, B4 at Rs4.02 billion, and B1 at Rs1.48 billion.

Consumers taking benefit from the package has been impressive, with 67% of B4 large industries (83 out of 123), 52% of B3 (1,812 out of 3,470), 48% of B2 (33,449 out of 69,124), and 43% of B1 industries (98,718 out of 229,282) availing the package, along with 34% of agricultural consumers (82,334 out of 242,451).

In terms of energy consumption share under the package, B1 industries led at 27%, followed by B4 at 25%, B2 at 24%, B3 at 22%, and agriculture at 21%.

The most exciting signs of success came in January 2026 with 12% year-on-year growth and February 2026 with 11% growth, clearly showing that the package has increased electricity demand and encouraged industries to rely more on cost-effective grid power instead of expensive self-generation. This rising demand is a strong and positive indicator for the country’s economic recovery and energy sector stability.

The Surplus Power Package was launched in December 2025 by the Power Division as a targeted initiative to boost electricity consumption, optimize available generation capacity, and provide financial relief to industrial and agricultural consumers for a longer period.