Weekly inflation report released by Bureau of Statistics

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has issued its weekly inflation report, highlighting mixed trends in the prices of essential commodities across the country.

According to the report, prices of 15 essential items increased over the past week, while 9 items became cheaper and the rates of 27 remained stable.

The data shows a notable rise in energy and food prices. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) recorded a sharp increase of 13.28 per cent خلال the week. Prices of eggs rose by 2.23 per cent, while chicken became 2.13 per cent more expensive.

Among other food items, mash pulse prices increased by 1.74 per cent and mutton by 1.54 per cent. The report further noted an upward trend in the prices of milk, yoghurt, beef and masoor pulse, adding to the burden on consumers.

On the other hand, several vegetables witnessed a decline in prices. Tomatoes became cheaper by 6.03 per cent, garlic by 3.38 per cent, potatoes by 1.22 per cent and onions by 1.21 per cent during the same period.

The weekly report reflects ongoing fluctuations in the prices of daily-use items, with increases in protein-rich foods and fuel contributing to inflationary pressure, while some relief was observed in vegetable prices.