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Global food prices rose sharply in March, FAO reports

Global food prices rose sharply in March, FAO reports
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Summary FAO reports a 2.4% rise in global food prices in March, mainly driven by higher energy costs. Sugar, vegetables, and oils were most affected

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Global food prices saw a notable increase in March, according to a new report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The report stated that food prices rose by 2.4 per cent compared to February.

The increase is largely attributed to rising energy costs, with sugar, vegetables, and edible oils being the most affected commodities.

The FAO warned that prices of other essential items, including cereals, meat, and dairy products, could also continue to climb if energy costs remain high.

Analysts note that inflation is being driven primarily by higher energy prices — particularly due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East — as well as regional supply issues, which are impacting fertiliser, transport, and production costs.

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