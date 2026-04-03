Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Punjab backs 50-50 gas windfall levy sharing with conditions

Punjab backs 50-50 gas windfall levy sharing with conditions
Updated on

Summary Punjab has conditionally supported a 50-50 sharing of the gas windfall levy with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, demanding equal future shares and full transparency on gas revenues.

LAHORE (Dunya News) The Punjab government has taken a significant decision on the distribution of the gas windfall levy, supporting a 50-50 sharing proposal with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while setting conditions to protect its own financial interests.
 
Punjab’s support is conditional on the assurance that the province will receive an equal share of future gas revenues. The province has made clear its stance on safeguarding its fiscal rights, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has requested a share of Rs500 million from the windfall levy collected through gas sales.
 
Officials indicated that Punjab has proposed taking the matter of the gas windfall levy to the Council of Common Interests for broader interprovincial consultation. The Energy and Finance Departments have also endorsed the sharing proposal.
 
Punjab has requested full details of all gas licences and discoveries from the federal government and emphasised the need to share records with all provinces. The government aims to ensure transparency in revenue distribution and is actively working to protect provincial rights.
 
Sources said Punjab has stressed that provinces must take timely measures to safeguard their financial entitlements. The government reaffirmed its commitment to take all possible steps to protect its resources and rights, signalling a proactive stance on interprovincial gas revenue distribution.
 
 
 

 

Browse Topics
Business

Related News

Punjab announces targeted subsidy for goods transporters
Global food prices rose sharply in March, FAO reports
Weekly inflation report released by Bureau of Statistics
Govt's surplus power package boosts industrial growth, saves Rs20bn in three months
Featured

Russia says US should abandon 'language of ultimatums' on Iran

Greek Orthodox Patriarch leads Palm Sunday ceremony in empty Jerusalem Old City

Iran says several 'enemy aircraft, including C-130' destroyed during US pilot rescue mission

PM Shehbaz vows relief for public, reviews fuel reserves and subsidy measures

US intelligence warns Iran unlikely to ease Hormuz Strait chokehold soon