Punjab backs 50-50 gas windfall levy sharing with conditions

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has taken a significant decision on the distribution of the gas windfall levy, supporting a 50-50 sharing proposal with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while setting conditions to protect its own financial interests.

Punjab’s support is conditional on the assurance that the province will receive an equal share of future gas revenues. The province has made clear its stance on safeguarding its fiscal rights, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has requested a share of Rs500 million from the windfall levy collected through gas sales.

Officials indicated that Punjab has proposed taking the matter of the gas windfall levy to the Council of Common Interests for broader interprovincial consultation. The Energy and Finance Departments have also endorsed the sharing proposal.

Punjab has requested full details of all gas licences and discoveries from the federal government and emphasised the need to share records with all provinces. The government aims to ensure transparency in revenue distribution and is actively working to protect provincial rights.

Sources said Punjab has stressed that provinces must take timely measures to safeguard their financial entitlements. The government reaffirmed its commitment to take all possible steps to protect its resources and rights, signalling a proactive stance on interprovincial gas revenue distribution.