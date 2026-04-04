Sindh govt announces two holidays for Christian community on Easter

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Summary Sindh government announces two-day Easter holidays for Christian employees on April 5 and 6 across public sector institutions.
KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government has announced two public holidays for the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.
According to the notification, Christian employees will observe holidays on April 5 and 6 in government offices across the province.
The holidays will also apply to Christian employees working in autonomous corporations and local government councils.