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Nawaz Sharif's intervention leads to petrol price relief

Nawaz Sharif's intervention leads to petrol price relief
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Summary Nawaz Sharif’s intervention leads to petrol price cut as govt moves to ease inflation pressure. More relief measures expected under austerity plan in coming days.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The recent reduction in petroleum prices came following the intervention of Nawaz Sharif, who played a key role in ensuring relief for the public.

According to sources, detailed consultations were held between Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, focusing on immediate measures to provide relief to citizens amid rising inflation.

Sources said Nawaz Sharif directed an immediate reduction in petroleum prices to ease the burden of inflation.

Following this guidance, the prime minister decided to lower fuel prices without delay.

Sources further revealed that Nawaz Sharif also stressed full implementation of an austerity program, adding that more announcements are expected in the coming days to reduce the impact of inflation.

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Petrol Strike Petroleum Prices PML (N) Nawaz Sharif

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