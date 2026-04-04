NCCIA Headquarters to get Modern IT infrastructure, says Naqvi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected the building allocated for the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) headquarters and the ongoing construction at Parliament Lodges.

Naqvi was accompanied by State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry. Naqvi directed officials to complete the new block within three months and requested an updated plan for upgrading the NCCIA building.

He emphasized that, given the agency’s expanding responsibilities, additional floors should be added, and the headquarters should be equipped with modern IT infrastructure and digital facilities to strengthen its role in combating cybercrime.

The minister noted that the new Parliament Lodges block will consist of 104 units and provide high-quality accommodation for all parliamentarians.

Facilities will include a mosque, gym, swimming pool, and coffee shop. Naqvi also instructed the installation of CCTV cameras and completion of boundary walls in the new block, while a practical restoration plan should be submitted for the older block.

