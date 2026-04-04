Asif warns India of strong response to any provocation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned India against attempting to stage a false flag operations, stating that any hostile action would be met with a strong response.

Speaking to the media, Asif said India is allegedly planning to fabricate a “terrorist drama” by using Pakistani detainees or the bodies of its own agents.

He added that if India makes any provocative moves, there will be a forceful response from Pakistan.

Commenting on regional developments, the minister noted that Pakistan is playing an important role in ongoing US-Iran negotiations, while urging prayers for the success of the peace process. He emphasized that Pakistan seeks peace in the region and hopes for an end to all disputes.

Asif also referenced past incidents, claiming that India suffered humiliation a year ago and that its economic and military strength had not prevented it from facing setbacks.

He praised the Pakistan Air Force for previous cross-border actions and reiterated that Pakistan would respond decisively to any new provocations.

