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64 flights cancelled from Pakistan amid rising Middle East tensions

64 flights cancelled from Pakistan amid rising Middle East tensions
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Summary A total of 64 two-way flights to various Middle Eastern destinations were cancelled from five major international airports across the country.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Flight operations from Pakistan have been severely disrupted due to the escalating situation in the Middle East, with dozens of flights cancelled on Saturday.

According to airport sources, a total of 64 two-way flights to various Middle Eastern destinations were cancelled from five major international airports across the country. The affected airlines include Pakistan International Airlines, Airblue, Air Arabia, Iran Air, and Qatar Airways, among others.

At Jinnah International Airport, the highest number of cancellations was recorded, with 20 two-way flights affected. Routes to cities such as Abu Dhabi, Kuwait City, Jeddah, Dammam, Sharjah, Medina, Muscat, Riyadh, Najaf, Bahrain, and Dubai were among those impacted.

Similarly, 20 two-way flights were cancelled at Islamabad International Airport, affecting routes to Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, Riyadh, Dammam, and Doha.

At Allama Iqbal International Airport, six two-way flights to Abu Dhabi and Dubai were cancelled. Meanwhile, eight two-way flights from Bacha Khan International Airport to destinations including Dubai, Doha, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi were also suspended.

Additionally, two two-way flights from Multan International Airport to Dubai were cancelled.

Airport officials revealed that over the past 35 days, a total of 2,706 flights between Pakistan and the Middle East have been cancelled, significantly disrupting air travel.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as uncertainty in the region affects aviation operations.
 

Browse Topics
Iran-US-Israel war

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