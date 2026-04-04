Two killed, 18 injured as rains wreak havoc across Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - At least two people were killed and 18 others injured in various incidents caused by rain and strong winds across Punjab during the past 24 hours, rescue officials reported.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, multiple incidents of wall and roof collapses were recorded in different districts.

In Sahiwal, a woman and a child were injured in two separate incidents after walls collapsed. In Sargodha, a 55-year-old man, identified as Umar Hayat, lost his life when roofs collapsed in two separate incidents, leaving four others injured.

Similarly, in Chiniot, a 40-year-old woman, Khalida, was killed in two roof collapse incidents, while two others sustained injuries. In Bhakkar, one person was injured after a house roof caved in due to heavy rain.

In Mianwali, a bus skidded and hit a road divider during torrential rain, injuring four passengers. Meanwhile, in Faisalabad, three people were injured in two roof collapse incidents.

Further incidents were reported in Hafizabad and Multan, where one person each was injured after roofs collapsed due to rainfall.

Rescue teams provided immediate medical assistance to the injured and shifted those in critical condition to nearby hospitals.

Authorities have urged citizens to take precautionary measures during severe weather conditions to avoid further loss of life and property.

