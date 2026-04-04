Heavy rains claim 26 lives in KP, dozens injured

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - At least 26 people, including 18 children, have lost their lives and 77 others have been injured in rain-related incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since March 25, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The casualties were mainly caused by the collapse of roofs and walls as heavy rainfall lashed multiple districts of the province. Among the deceased are 18 children, three men, and five women, while the injured include 33 men, nine women, and 35 children.

Officials reported that at least 102 houses have been affected, with 82 partially damaged and 20 completely destroyed. The worst-hit areas include Bannu, along with Abbottabad, Kohat, Peshawar, Nowshera, Bajaur, Lakki Marwat, Kurram, Hangu, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Upper Dir, Battagram, North Waziristan, and Tank.

The PDMA Director General has directed local administrations, particularly in Bannu, to ensure immediate relief for affected families. Rescue and relief efforts are being carried out in coordination with Rescue 1122 and district authorities.

Authorities have instructed officials to accelerate relief operations and provide essential aid, including food, tents, and other necessities, to displaced families.

Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, especially to mountainous and tourist areas prone to landslides and flooding, and to follow official weather advisories strictly.

The PDMA’s Emergency Operations Centre remains active 24/7, and citizens can call the helpline 1700 for assistance, updates, or to report emergencies..

