One killed, another injured in Karachi road accident

KARACHI (Dunya News) – One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in Gulshan Iqbal area of Karachi on late Saturday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Lyari Expressway Bridge in Gulshan Iqbal area of Karachi, where a pick-up overturned after hitting the footpath, as a result one person died on the spot and another injured.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as 25-year-old Hamza.

