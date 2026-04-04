Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

One killed, another injured in Karachi road accident

One killed, another injured in Karachi road accident
Updated on

Summary The accident occurred at the Lyari Expressway Bridge in Gulshan Iqbal area, where a pick-up overturned after hitting the footpath, as a result one person died on the spot and another injured.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in Gulshan Iqbal area of Karachi on late Saturday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Lyari Expressway Bridge in Gulshan Iqbal area of Karachi, where a pick-up overturned after hitting the footpath, as a result one person died on the spot and another injured.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as 25-year-old Hamza.
 

Browse Topics
Accident Karachi Pakistan

Related News

US-Iran mediation: FO denies false reports circulating on social media
NDMA warns of nationwide strong winds, thunderstorms in next 24 hours
Noor Mukadam murder case: Review appeal of convict Zahir Jaffer fixed for hearing
Fazl summons JUI-F's Central Majlis-e-Shura meeting
Featured

Russia says US should abandon 'language of ultimatums' on Iran

Greek Orthodox Patriarch leads Palm Sunday ceremony in empty Jerusalem Old City

Iran says several 'enemy aircraft, including C-130' destroyed during US pilot rescue mission

PM Shehbaz vows relief for public, reviews fuel reserves and subsidy measures

US intelligence warns Iran unlikely to ease Hormuz Strait chokehold soon