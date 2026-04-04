NDMA warns of nationwide strong winds, thunderstorms in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of rain, snowfall, thunder, lightning and strong winds across most parts of the country over the next 12 to 24 hours as a westerly weather system grips the region, urging citizens to remain cautious and adopt safety measures.

Rain accompanied by thunder, strong winds and windstorms is expected in Islamabad and several Punjab cities over the next 12 to 24 hours, with authorities urging residents to remain cautious.

The forecast covers Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujar Khan, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, and Mandi Bahauddin, while further rainfall is likely in Narowal, Sargodha, Jhang, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sahiwal, Kasur, Okara, Burewala, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur.

Snowfall is expected in the upper and mountainous regions of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 12 to 24 hours, while rain accompanied by thunder, strong winds, and windstorms is likely in parts of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and KP.

The KP areas likely to be affected include Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Mingora, Battagram, Peshawar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, and Waziristan.

There is a risk of flooding in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, and Mardan, which may persist until April 5, authorities warned.

Rain accompanied by thunder and strong winds is expected in various parts of Sindh over the next 12 to 24 hours.

The areas likely to be affected include Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Dadu, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, and Tando Muhammad Khan.

Rain is expected in various areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir over the next 12 to 24 hours, including Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Astore, Diamer, Kharmang, Shigar, Ghizer, Nagar, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Haveli, Poonch, Kotli, Mirpur, Bhimber and Neelum Valley.

Rain accompanied by strong winds and windstorms is expected in several areas of Balochistan over the next 12 to 24 hours. The forecast covers Quetta, Zhob, Loralai, Dera Bugti, Ziarat, Kalat, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Barkhan, Sibi, Nushki, Khuzdar, Awaran, Washuk, Panjgur, Turbat, Gwadar, and Lasbela.

The NDMA has directed provincial and district authorities to remain alert for possible severe weather, warning that strong winds, lightning, and hail could damage weak structures, trees, crops, and power lines. Rain may disrupt traffic and make roads slippery, while snowfall in mountainous areas could affect travel and continuous downpours raise the risk of landslides. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, drive carefully, and follow official instructions. Tourists heading to northern areas should check weather and road conditions in advance, while timely updates are available through NDMA’s official app, Pak NDMA Disaster Alert.

