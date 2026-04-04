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Bhutto's vision will continue to serve as foundation for Pakistan's development: Sharjeel

Bhutto's vision will continue to serve as foundation for Pakistan's development: Sharjeel
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Summary Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was an era, an ideology, and a symbol of the struggle for public rights.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was an era, an ideology, and a symbol of the struggle for public rights, adding that his vision will continue to serve as the foundation for Pakistan’s development and prosperity.

In his message on the occasion of the 47th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the PPP leader said that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Bhutto gave the people of Pakistan political awareness, democratic rights of governance, and a sense of sovereignty. He added that Bhutto not only gave Pakistan a unanimous Constitution but also laid the foundation for making the country a nuclear power.

He further said that Shaheed Bibi followed in Bhutto’s footsteps and provided the country with missile technology. In today’s international situation, Pakistan’s strong defense is the result of the efforts of Shaheed Bhutto and Shaheed Bibi. Under Bhutto’s leadership, workers, farmers, students, and deprived segments of society found a voice.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that for the workers and leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bhutto’s political thought and philosophy still serve as a guiding light. Under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, they pledge to continue Bhutto’s mission, and that his sacrifice will not go in vain.
 

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