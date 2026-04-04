ZAB's 47th death anniversary being observed today

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH (Sindh) (Dunya News) – The 47th death anniversary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is being observed today (Saturday).

Due to austerity policy, no public gathering will be held in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh today. However, prayer ceremonies will be organized at district headquarters across the country.

On April 4, 1979, Bhutto was hanged at Central Jail in Rawalpindi after Gen Ziaul Haq upheld the death sentence on murder charges. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Sindh.

Zulfikar Bhutto, who gave the first unanimous constitution to Pakistan, was born in Larkana, Sindh, on January 5, 1928. His father Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto was dewan (prime minister) of princely state of Junagarh.

He received his higher education from the University of Southern California and Oxford and took up law as a profession but later joined politics. He became a member of Iskandar Mirza's cabinet and the foreign minister under Gen Ayub Khan.

He parted ways with Gen Ayub and founded the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in 1967. He gained popularity among the masses in a short span of time and won their confidence. He raised slogan of roti, kapra aur makan (bread, cloth and house) and swept the 1970 general elections in West Pakistan, as it was known then.

He gave first unanimous constitution to Pakistan in 1973, enacted land reforms and labour laws, implemented a series of reforms in the industrial sector, started nuclear programme, and set up Pakistan Steel Mills with the assistance of erstwhile Soviet Union.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was declared innocent by the Supreme Court on a presidential reference. On March 23, 2025, he was posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Pakistan, which was received by his daughter Sanam Bhutto.

