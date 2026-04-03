Two Afghan militants killed in North Waziristan security operation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Security forces have identified two Afghan nationals among the eight militants killed during a successful operation in Datta Khel, North Waziristan, on April 1, 2026.

The first militant has been named Ameer Hamza Haqyar, son of Abdul Karim, while the second is Ameer Abdul Rahim, son of Zar Wali, a resident of Paktia, Afghanistan.

Security sources highlighted that Afghan Taliban have been using such militants to destabilize peace and security in Pakistan. In response, Pakistan continues to strengthen border protection and internal security measures.

The operation, part of “Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq,” aims not only to eliminate terrorist hideouts but also to safeguard citizens, maintain territorial integrity, and establish lasting peace in the region.

Authorities confirmed that counter-terrorism actions will continue until all anti-Pakistan elements are neutralized.