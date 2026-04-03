Interior minister Naqvi visits National Forensic Agency, reviews facilities

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the National Forensic Agency and conducted a detailed inspection of its various departments.

During the visit, the minister reviewed multiple state-of-the-art facilities, including the Research and Innovation Lab, Digital Forensic Lab, Narcotics Lab, FinTech Lab, and Questionable Document Lab, along with DNA, firearms, serology, and explosives units.

Praising the team’s performance, Mohsin Naqvi said the agency had been made fully operational in a short period, calling its establishment a critical step toward strengthening national security and crime prevention. He noted that the agency is providing advanced forensic services in Pakistan for the first time, which were previously unavailable to other institutions.

He added that the agency would support all provinces and law enforcement bodies across the country. The minister also directed authorities to establish regional offices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan to expand its reach.

Director General Hasnat Rasool briefed the minister that the first phase of the project has been completed, while work on the second phase will begin soon, including the establishment of 25 specialized laboratories.

The briefing highlighted that the digital forensics division is equipped to handle deepfake detection, computer and mobile analysis, audio-video examination, network and drone forensics. Over 1,500 digital forensic case reports have been prepared within a year.

Mohsin Naqvi also visited the mock crime scene unit and interacted with trainee ASPs, stating that the training would benefit them throughout their careers. Senior officials from Anti Narcotics Force, Federal Investigation Agency, National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, and Islamabad Police were also present on the occasion.