Quetta rains leave 9 dead, homes destroyed: PDMA

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority Balochistan has released a report detailing the damage caused by recent heavy rains across Balochistan, confirming nine deaths.

According to the report, those killed include four men and five children, while 10 others were injured, including eight children, one woman, and one man.

Authorities stated that casualties were reported in districts including Kech, Harnai, Kohlu, and Loralai, while additional losses were recorded in Jaffarabad, Kachhi, and Zhob.

The report further revealed that flash floods triggered by torrential rains destroyed 150 houses, including 28 completely and 122 partially damaged homes. Financial losses were reported in several districts, including Naseerabad, Chaman, Quetta, Hub, and Awaran.

Additional damage was recorded in Lasbela, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, and other affected areas. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway, with local administration, Frontier Corps, and PDMA teams actively assisting affected people.