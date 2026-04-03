Islamabad announces 30-day free public transport on PM's orders

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – On the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, all public transport in Islamabad has been made free for citizens.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a post on social media platform X, announced that the free transport service will start from tomorrow and will continue for the next 30 days.

He said residents of the federal capital will be able to travel on government buses without any fare for a month, adding that the Ministry of Interior will bear expenses of Rs350 million for this public relief initiative.

The interior minister further stated that the prime minister had ordered immediate relief for citizens in view of rising inflation, and instructions have been issued to district administration and transport authorities to launch the free service from tomorrow.

The government’s decision to make transport free has been widely welcomed by the public.

