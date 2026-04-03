Punjab announces free public transport across cities

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has announced free public transport services within all cities across the province as part of a major relief package.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while unveiling the package, said that financial assistance would be provided to protect agriculture, food, and farmers.

A subsidy of Rs 100 per liter per acre on diesel will be given to farmers.

Under the relief package, citizens will not have to purchase tickets while traveling on Orange Line Train, Metro Bus Service, Speedo Bus, and Green Electric Bus.

The government has also decided to provide subsidies to motorcyclists, under which every registered bike owner will receive Rs 100 subsidy on 20 liters of fuel.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while announcing the package during a global crisis, appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for maintaining petroleum supply and prices in Pakistan for a month despite international challenges.

She said that by providing billions of rupees in relief within a month, the prime minister made sincere efforts to shield the public from hardships, adding that relief was delivered despite a severe economic situation.

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The chief minister stated that the government would not leave people alone in difficult times and urged citizens to prefer public transport over private vehicles under the current circumstances. She noted that the ongoing war has pushed the global economy into crisis.

She further said that Pakistan is more affected due to its reliance on imported oil but assured that the public would be relieved from economic burdens as conditions improve.

It is worth noting that the federal government recently increased petrol prices by Rs 137.23 per liter to Rs 458.41, while high-speed diesel rose by Rs 184.49 per liter to Rs 520.35.

The government also increased the petroleum levy on petrol by Rs 55 per liter, taking it to a record Rs 160.61 per liter, compared to the previous Rs 106.

For the current fiscal year, the petroleum levy target has been set at Rs 1,468 billion, and higher levy rates are expected to boost non-tax revenue.

Additionally, subsidies on petrol and diesel have been withdrawn under pressure from the IMF.