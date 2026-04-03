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NFA in Islamabad becomes fully operational with advanced labs

NFA in Islamabad becomes fully operational with advanced labs
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Summary NFA includes Research and Innovation Lab, Digital Forensic Lab, Narcotics Lab, FinTech Lab, and Questionable Documents Lab.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the National Forensic Agency (NFA) in Islamabad, where he conducted a comprehensive inspection of its newly established departments and advanced laboratories.

During the visit, the minister reviewed multiple state-of-the-art facilities, including the Research and Innovation Lab, Digital Forensic Lab, Narcotics Lab, FinTech Lab, and Questionable Documents Lab. He also inspected specialized units such as DNA, firearms, serology, and explosives analysis rooms.

Praising the team’s efforts, Mohsin Naqvi commended the rapid progress in making the agency fully operational within a short period. He stated that the establishment of the National Forensic Agency is a critical step in strengthening national security and enhancing crime prevention capabilities.

He highlighted that the NFA is providing state-of-the-art forensic services in Pakistan for the first time—services that were previously unavailable in other institutions. The agency will extend support to all provinces and law enforcement bodies across the country.

The interior minister also directed authorities to establish regional offices of the agency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan to improve nationwide access and efficiency.

Director General Hasanat Rasool briefed the minister, stating that the first phase of the project has been completed, while work on the second phase—featuring 25 additional specialized laboratories—will begin soon.

According to the briefing, the digital forensics division is equipped with modern tools to handle deepfake detection, computer and mobile analysis, audio-video examination, network forensics, and drone investigations. Over 1,500 digital forensic case reports have already been completed within a year.

Mohsin Naqvi also visited the mock crime scene unit and interacted with trainee Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), emphasizing that the training program would be valuable throughout their careers.

Senior officials from the Anti-Narcotics Force, Federal Investigation Agency, National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, and Islamabad Police were also present during the visit.
 

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