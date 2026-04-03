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National Assembly Secretariat reduces expenditures under PM's austerity drive

National Assembly Secretariat reduces expenditures under PM's austerity drive
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Summary 75% of official vehicles have been grounded to reduce fuel consumption.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Significant reductions have been made in the expenses of the National Assembly Secretariat as part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s austerity campaign, following directives from Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

After a detailed review of the current fiscal year’s budget and expenditures, the Secretariat has surrendered Rs472.1 million to the national treasury. Additionally, Rs21 million has been deducted from the salaries of Members of the National Assembly and deposited into the Prime Minister’s Austerity Fund 2026.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has issued strict instructions to ensure full implementation of austerity measures, with a broader plan aimed at saving up to Rs2 billion through various cost-cutting steps. Officials indicated that more funds are likely to be surrendered to the national exchequer in the coming weeks.

As part of the initiative, 75% of official vehicles have been grounded to reduce fuel consumption. The Secretariat is also meeting its electricity needs through the Green Parliament solar system, contributing to energy savings.

Furthermore, only around 200 employees are currently performing physical duties at the National Assembly to minimize operational costs. Authorities have also decided to accelerate additional measures to curb unnecessary expenditures in line with the ongoing austerity drive.
 

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