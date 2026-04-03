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Each Pakistani owes over Rs325,000 as total debt reaches Rs81tr

Each Pakistani owes over Rs325,000 as total debt reaches Rs81tr
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Summary Pakistan’s total debt hits Rs 81 trillion, including Rs 26 trillion external and Rs 55 trillion domestic; per capita debt exceeds Rs 325,000, Senate committee informed.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s total debt has reached Rs 81 trillion, according to a briefing presented during a Senate Standing Committee on Economic Affairs meeting chaired by Senator Saifullah Abro.

The meeting discussed both external and domestic loans, including obligations to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Also Read: IMF urges Pakistan to maintain tight monetary policy amid Middle East conflict

Officials from the Economic Affairs Division informed the committee that out of the total debt, Rs 26 trillion is external while Rs 55 trillion constitutes domestic debt.

Based on Pakistan’s population of 250 million, the per capita debt amounts to Rs 325,000, meaning each citizen owes over Rs 325,000.

The briefing highlighted the growing financial burden on the country and emphasized the need for prudent debt management strategies moving forward.

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