PTI leaders' bail extended, Aleema Khan calls for jail protest

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has extended interim bail for Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PTI founder’s sisters Alima Khan and Uzma Khan, and others in the May 9 cases until May 7. Following the decision, Alima Khan called for protests.

During the hearing, the duty judge of the special ATC heard the interim bail requests.

Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, Musarrat Jamshed, and Jamshed appeared in court, while Azam Swati and Asad Umar submitted requests for exemption from attendance.

The court accepted the exemptions, citing Swati’s health issues and Umar’s unavailability due to flight constraints.

The court asked the prosecution to submit records and requested arguments from lawyers during the next hearing, confirming the extension of all accused’s interim bail until May 7.

All the accused face charges in connection with the May 9 “jalaa gherao” incidents.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Aleema Khan said the recent petrol price hike shows public patience is being tested, adding that their responsibility is to secure the release of their brother.

She warned that authorities could imprison or even harm them, but they are prepared for martyrdom.

Aleema Khan stressed her intent to resist until the PTI founder is released, highlighting that the party has at least 50,000–60,000 notified office-bearers nationwide, with 15,000–20,000 in the Rawalpindi division alone.

She urged around 10,000 office-bearers from nearby districts to gather outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday, warning that the founder will not be released without pressure.