Fuel hike: Sindh announces Rs2,000 monthly relief for bikers

KARACHI (Web Desk) – In response to rising petrol prices following the energy crisis, the Sindh government has decided to provide Rs 2,000 per month to motorcyclists across the province.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said petrol will not be available at reduced rates at fuel stations, therefore the government will provide direct financial assistance to motorcycle owners.

He added that an application will be operational within two to three days, allowing registration of motorcycles through national identity cards.

He further announced that motorcycle transfers have been made free of cost from today, urging owners to transfer vehicles in their names.

The government will provide subsidy at Rs 100 per liter, and after 15 days, Rs 2,000 will be transferred to each registered motorcyclist.

Murad Ali Shah said citizens can verify their motorcycles through the Excise Department’s website, and after 15 days, payments will begin for all registered owners.

He also highlighted support for small farmers, stating that the wheat price has been fixed at Rs 3,500 per maund.

Due to increased diesel prices, small farmers owning around 2 million acres will receive Rs 1,500 per acre, with payments starting from Monday.

He added that large landowners will have to manage independently.

The chief minister said provinces will implement the initiative themselves, adding that the targeted subsidy program will initially be tested for one month before further expansion.

Additionally, subsidies will also be provided to the transport sector, with public transport and goods transport operators set to receive monthly assistance of Rs 100,000, Rs 70,000, and Rs 80,000 respectively.