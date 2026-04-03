China says peace talks advance between Afghanistan, Pakistan

(Reuters) - Negotiations between Afghanistan and Pakistan are advancing steadily, China said on Friday following reports that the South Asian neighbours were meeting there to try to end their worst conflict since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

China, which shares a western border with both nations, has been trying to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan, holding telephone calls with ⁠their foreign ministers and sending a special envoy on visits in March.

"Both Pakistan and Afghanistan attach importance to, and welcome, China's mediation, and are willing to sit down for talks again, which is a positive development," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press conference.

Mao did not say where the talks were being held, though the neighbours ⁠have previously said they were in the northwestern city of Urumqi.

China has been mediating and promoting talks, in close communication with both sides to build suitable conditions and provide a platform, Mao ⁠said, adding that the three countries would issue further information in due course.

