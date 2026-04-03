Govt withdraws hike in toll taxes on national highways

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has withdrawn the hike in toll taxes on national highways to provide relief to the public on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the National Highway Authority held in Islamabad on Friday, with Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan in the chair.

The minister officially rescinded the 25 percent quarterly increase in toll taxes, freezing all adjustments for the current fiscal year.

He also outlined the government's long-term vision, declaring the Karachi Port-Hyderabad M-10 Motorway an "economic lifeline" for Pakistan.

He emphasised that the M-10 will be an eight-lane project, essential for strengthening port connectivity and easing urban traffic congestion.

To further modernize travel and stimulate local trade, the project will include modern rest areas and shopping facilities at intervals of every ten kilometers along the motorway.

Also Read: NHA increases toll tax on highways and motorways

Abdul Aleem Khan stressed that all resources must be utilized transparently to ensure completion of the M-10 project within the projected two-year timeframe.

Earlier, the Punjab government announced free public transport services within all cities across the province as part of a major relief package.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while unveiling the package, said that financial assistance would be provided to protect agriculture, food, and farmers.

A subsidy of Rs 100 per liter per acre on diesel will be given to farmers.

Under the relief package, citizens will not have to purchase tickets while traveling on Orange Line Train, Metro Bus Service, Speedo Bus, and Green Electric Bus.

The government has also decided to provide subsidies to motorcyclists, under which every registered bike owner will receive Rs 100 subsidy on 20 liters of fuel.