KARACHI (Web Desk) - A vehicle fell into a sudden road cave-in on Tariq Road in the Ferozabad area after heavy rainfall and strong winds lashed the city, trapping two women inside. According to repor

KARACHI (Web Desk) - A vehicle fell into a sudden road cave-in on Tariq Road in the Ferozabad area after heavy rainfall and strong winds lashed the city, trapping two women inside.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon when the road suddenly collapsed, causing the moving car to sink into a large pit. Water quickly began entering the vehicle, increasing the risk for the occupants.

Local residents, police personnel, and traffic police officials immediately launched a rescue operation and successfully pulled the two women to safety. The vehicle was later retrieved from the pit using a private lifter.

Police and local administration officials reached the site shortly after the incident and secured the area by placing barriers around the collapsed portion of the road.

Traffic official Nawaz Sial stated that a major sewerage line runs approximately 20 to 25 feet beneath the affected spot, along with a manhole, which may have contributed to the collapse.

The incident underscores ongoing infrastructure vulnerabilities in Karachi following recent heavy rains.